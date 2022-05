WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to Westfield Police, 13-year-old Angelina Gorozhankina was last seen on Thursday, May 5 just before 6 p.m. in the area of Baystate Noble Hospital. She was last wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and Converse sneakers.

Angelina Gorozhankina (Westfield Police Department)

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.