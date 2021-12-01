Westfield police warning RMV customers of text scam

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is cautioning residents of a text phishing scam claiming to be from Massachusetts RMV.

The scam reportedly involves RMV customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “RMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information. Police are warning residents to not open the link, block the sender, mark it as spam and/or delete it.

“Due to security upgrade on all our systems. Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle (RMV) requires you to validate your drivers license profile. Please update your information in the form below now! Failure to update your information may lead to the suspension of your license [link to scam website]” Text message scam

According to the RMV, they do not send text messages to customers asking for personal information. Any text message from the RMV would be a result of a customer who initiated a request or transaction.

Avoid third party sites pretending to be the RMV! The only safe site to perform a transaction is https://t.co/urZJtt812J. pic.twitter.com/3P9OIMAbfC — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) November 30, 2021

The Massachusetts RMV migrated their system November 13 and 14 which did temporarily shutdown online transactions and state inspections. Consumers should be aware that the official RMV web address is Mass.gov/RMV. You can confirm that if you see the MA state seal present. The RMV also says they do not charge fees for forms accessible on their website.