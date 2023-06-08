WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Air quality is bad enough in the Northeast that Major League Baseball teams have begun canceling games but the Westfield Starfires are playing on!

The Westfield Starfire’s pitching rotation is not the only smoke floating around Bullens Field these days. When the Air Quality Index is over 150, the general population is warned to reduce prolonged exposure outdoors and take more frequent breaks while exercising.

“At the end of the day, the guys are listening to their bodies. If they need a day or something they will let me know but in terms of affecting them from a breathing standpoint I haven’t noticed anything,” Kyle Dembrowski, Manager of Westfield Starfires told 22News.

East Longmeadow native and Merrimack College star Frankie Ferrentino readies to field at third base during the Westfield Starfires 2-1 victory against the Worcester Bravehearts at Bullens Field on Thursday, June 8. (Ava Ruxer via Westfield Starfires)

Kevin Zarnoch Jr. of Worcester State University pitches during the Westfield Starfires 2-1 victory against the Worcester Bravehearts at Bullens Field on Thursday, June 8. He threw six innings and earned the win. (Ava Ruxer via Westfield Starfires)

Baseball provides plenty of those breaks but if you’re an aerobic athlete you should adjust your training in these conditions. The volume of air inhaled and time of exposure are what make the difference so do what you can to reduce those as long as these air quality advisories continue.



The Starfires win over Worcester Bravehearts 2 to 1 and will face off again on Friday at 6:30 p.m. from Westfield’s Bullens Field. The team is now 8-7 this season.

