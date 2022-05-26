WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Starfires are back on the diamond at Bullens Field in Westfield for their 4th season.

The Westfield Starfires taking on the Vermont Lake Monsters for the opening day of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

“I like this team. I’ve been watching them for the past few years. It’s a good opportunity for me to play some summer baseball.” Chad Lavelle

The Westfield Middle School band started things off with the national anthem, as other students from the middle school watched from the bleachers learning all about the game.

“While celebrating America’s Pastime, we are reminded Baseball is a real educational opportunity,” said Starfires Owner and CoFounder Chris Thompson. “Whether it’s the math skills students can practice by calculating batting averages, the history and culture that the game offers, and the opportunity for kids to learn where players attend college around the country, a field trip to Bullens Field does just that.”

The Starfires have players from colleges and universities all around the country.

“You get a good opportunity to play summer baseball, good competition, and we are playing in front of a pretty solid crowd today too. It’s fun.” Ryan Lavelle

The Starfires next home game is Saturday against the Pittsfield Suns, first pitch at 6:30.