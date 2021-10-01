Westfield State University: First public university in Mass. offering music therapy degree-granting program

WESTFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- Westfield State University will become the first public university in Mass. and fifth university in New England to offer a music therapy degree-granting program.

The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education approved WSU’s new Bachelor of Music degree in music therapy this past August. And the program just launched this semester.

“We are proud to supplement Westfield State’s considerable offerings in the fields of both music and therapy to provide an accessible, affordable, and high-quality option to answer the growing demand for music therapy practitioners,” said Juline Mills, Ph.D., the University’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

According to the American Music Therapy Association “… clinical music therapy is the only professional, research-based discipline that actively applies supportive science to the creative, emotional, and energizing experiences of music more health treatment and educational goals.” The AMTA states, “Evidence-based music therapy integrates the best available research, the music therapist’s expertise; and the needs, values, and preferences of the individual(s) served.”

With the latest addition at WSU, the current academic offerings will mark the university’s first Bachelor of Music degree and adds to its Bachelor of Arts in music, with concentrations in composition, jazz studies, music education, music history, as well as instrumental or vocal performance.

According to Westfield State, they also added a music management concentration, as well as an art therapy concentration to a Bachelor of Arts in either art or psychology. The Bachelor of Music program will supplement opportunities in the many service-related fields of study, including criminal justice, education, health sciences, movement science, psychology, social work, nursing, and physician assistant studies.