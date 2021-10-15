Westfield State University Homecoming Weekend with football game against UMass Dartmouth

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homecoming weekend at Westfield State University (WSU) begins Friday with an induction ceremony.
Students, alumni, and families are invited to join the events being held at the University that include football and soccer games, games, arts, musical, theatrical performances, and tailgate food.
Westfield State University Homecoming Events
Friday:
- 4PM: Department of English’s Alumni Poetry Reading in the Arno Maris Art Gallery, second floor of Ely Campus Center.
- 6PM: Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony in Scanlon Banquet Hall. Guests must register to attend.
Saturday:
- 10:30AM: Distinguished Alumnus Award Ceremony, Horace Mann Center, Garden Room A. Mass. State Rep. Bud L. Williams ’73 will be honored.
- 11AM: Westfield State men’s soccer vs. Bridgewater State located at Alumni Field
- 1–5PM: Game Side (food, drinks, lawn games, trivia, etc.); far end zone of Alumni Field. Tickets: $5 for online registration, $2 for Lifetime Owls, $10 for general admission, free for children ages 2 and under.
- 2PM: Westfield State football vs. UMass Dartmouth located at Alumni Field
- 7–11PM: Evening event at Scanlon Banquet Hall; Tickets are $10 for online registration, $7 for Lifetime Owls, $15 at the door for general admission.