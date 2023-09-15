Kelsey Cottengim, teacher at Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center in Westfield, received the Massachusetts Distinguished Educator Award for 2023.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A teacher from Westfield has received the Massachusetts Distinguished Educator Award for 2023.

Kelsey Cottengim, classroom teacher at Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center in Westfield was awarded the honor by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

According to the DESE, Ms. Cottengim was recognized as “an exceptional teacher through the

Distinguished Educator Recognition Program.” She received the award as she fulfilled the following criteria:

Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instructional practices and student learning results in the classroom and school;

Exemplary educational accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession;

Individuals whose contributions to education are largely unheralded yet worthy of the spotlight;

Early- to mid-career educators who offer strong long-range potential for professional and policy leadership; and

Engaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues and the community.

Learn more about the Massachusetts Distinguished Educator Award and how to recommend an educator for the award at the DESE website.