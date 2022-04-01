WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield City Hall will be lit up with blue lights in recognition of World Autism Day.

The City will “Light it Up Blue” beginning Friday, April 1, as part of the 15th annual World Autism Awareness Day to share information and understanding about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). World Autism Day will be held internationally on Saturday, April 2.

“Westfield is home to many children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, this is our way to let all of these folks know that we see you, we value you,” said Mayor McCabe, “We also have families, educators and health professionals who work to help those affected overcome hurdles inherent to the disorder, and we appreciate them as well, so we will let our blue light shine as a show of support.”

Autism is usually diagnosed in early childhood and early intervention can lead to more positive outcomes. Learn more about ASD at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In 2010, Autism Speaks, the largest autism research organization in the United States, began its “Light It Up Blue” campaign as a way for communities to show support for persons with autism.

ASD is a series of neurodevelopmental disorders that usually manifests with problems in social, communication and behavioral skills. The spectrum range can be anywhere from minor to severe, with the most severely challenged persons not being able to verbally communicate and take care of daily needs.