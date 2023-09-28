WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Westfield has shut off water for a portion of customers Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Westfield, a water main break has been located in the area of 11 Knollwood Drive. The water has been shut off until further notice on the following streets:

Knollwood Drive

Knollwood Circle

Cedar Lane

Maria Drive

Summit Drive

Northridge Road

Vincent Dr

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is provided.