WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Westfield has shut off water for a portion of customers Thursday afternoon.
According to the City of Westfield, a water main break has been located in the area of 11 Knollwood Drive. The water has been shut off until further notice on the following streets:
- Knollwood Drive
- Knollwood Circle
- Cedar Lane
- Maria Drive
- Summit Drive
- Northridge Road
- Vincent Dr
22News will update this story as soon as additional information is provided.
