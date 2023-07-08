WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield police are asking for help in locating 49-year-old Macaulay Sarah Greenwood, who has been reported missing. According to Westfield Police, she was last heard from on June 29th.

She mentioned she may head toward Chicopee, Northampton, or even leave the state entirely. Greenwood is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She does have a history of mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westfield Police Detective unit at (413)-579-4825.