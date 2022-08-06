WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Themed “Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out” is a combined event with Westfield on Weekends, Inc. and the Westfield Police Department.

National Night Out is a day for the community to meet their local police, firefighters, and city leaders. Westfield’s event kicks off Saturday, August 6th at noon with live music all day long, K-9 and horse demos, a bike rodeo with police cadets, safety demonstrations, rides in a police car, and more.

Food trucks, retail vendors, and plenty of activities for children are scheduled throughout the day. For a list of the event schedule visit WestfieldonWeekends.com.

Musical performances feature the following:

Free parking is available at Amelia Park Arena on S Broad Street, the Westfield Middle School, and Commercial Distributing. The event is being held in the large field behind the Boys & Girls Club.