Westover Air Reserve Base holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee Saturday.

The location served as a strategic airlift base in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, airlifting critical equipment to New York City in the initial search and recovery response. 20 years later, servicemen still remembering that day very clearly.

“So many emotions that day, fear and shock,” Westover Fire Emergency Services Chief David Benedetti Jr said.

Airforce troops and the Westover Fire Emergency Services, standing in silence and taking a moment to honor the lives lost in the attack. A ceremonial bell ringing to mark the time of the South Tower Collapsing, and to remember the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“They took care of many folks here on September 11th and made great sacrifices, you know some sacrificed with their lives,” 439 AW Commander Colonel Joseph Janik said.

And never forgetting how they responded to the call for help.

“We never forget a lot of people put their lives on the line that day to save others, they put their lives first to help others,” Chief Benedetti said. “We cannot forget them.”