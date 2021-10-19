CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An event is being held at Westover Air Reserve Base for the start of a new aircraft maintenance hanger and the completed indoor small-arms firing range.
Colonel Joseph D. Janik, 439th Airlift Wing commander will be joined with Congressman Richard Neal, 1st Massachusetts District, Mr. David B. Morin, Base Civil Engineer; Colonel Daniel Counts, 439th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Colonel Bruce Lawler, 439th Security Forces Squadron commander at 9:30 a.m
Watch Live at 9:30 a.m.
439th Airlift Wing Maintenance Hanger
According to a news release sent to 22News from Lt Col Furr, building 7015 will be a fully-enclosed aircraft maintenance hangar being constructed to support Westover’s eight permanently-assigned C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft and a Regionalized Isochronal (ISO) Inspection Program for C-5 aircraft assigned throughout the Air Force. The $46.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.
439th Airlift Wing Small-Arms Range
A ribbon cutting is being held Tuesday for the new 22,544 square foot indoor small-arms range. It was created to train airmen who require certification in the use of up to 45-caliber handguns, 12-gauge shotguns, and rifles up to 7.62mm.
- 28 shooting lanes
- Weapons cleaning room
- Space for range supplies
- Target storage
- Restrooms
The project was designed and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Louisville, KY. It was constructed by P & S Construction of North Chelmsford, Mass.