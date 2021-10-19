CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An event is being held at Westover Air Reserve Base for the start of a new aircraft maintenance hanger and the completed indoor small-arms firing range.

Colonel Joseph D. Janik, 439th Airlift Wing commander will be joined with Congressman Richard Neal, 1st Massachusetts District, Mr. David B. Morin, Base Civil Engineer; Colonel Daniel Counts, 439th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Colonel Bruce Lawler, 439th Security Forces Squadron commander at 9:30 a.m

Watch Live at 9:30 a.m.

439th Airlift Wing Maintenance Hanger

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lt Col Furr, building 7015 will be a fully-enclosed aircraft maintenance hangar being constructed to support Westover’s eight permanently-assigned C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft and a Regionalized Isochronal (ISO) Inspection Program for C-5 aircraft assigned throughout the Air Force. The $46.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

439th Airlift Wing Small-Arms Range

A ribbon cutting is being held Tuesday for the new 22,544 square foot indoor small-arms range. It was created to train airmen who require certification in the use of up to 45-caliber handguns, 12-gauge shotguns, and rifles up to 7.62mm.

28 shooting lanes

Weapons cleaning room

Space for range supplies

Target storage

Restrooms

The project was designed and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Louisville, KY. It was constructed by P & S Construction of North Chelmsford, Mass.