CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) has received three awards honoring their commitment to customer service and mission support.

Westover’s Judge Advocate General staff won Air Force Reserve Command’s Legal Office of the Year, the 439th Mission Support Group received the 4th Air Force Technical Sergeant Anthony C. Campbell, Jr. Award for Mission Support Group Excellence, and the Westover Galaxy Community Council was recognized as the 4th Air Force Commander’s recipient of the Public Service Award.

“These awards demonstrate our commitment to excellence in internal and external customer service as well as mission readiness,” said Board. “Westover continues to set the standard as our innovative and empowered Citizen Airmen provide rapid global mobility. The myriad support of the Westover Galaxy Community Council is a stanchion of our repeated success.”

Westover ARB began operating in 1940 serving as a bomber training base and port of embarkation/debarkation during World War II. The base is part of the Air Force Reserve Command. Learn more about Westover, its history, and its current mission at this website.