CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 140 Citizen Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee are being activated this week for an in-place mobilization to support US Central Command.

A news release sent to 22News from the U.S. Air Force, the 439th Airlift Wing, members of the aircrew, aircraft maintainers, and additional mission support agencies will be joined by approximately 25 Citizen Airmen from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The support is needed for five fly missions on an ongoing basis for 90 days for worldwide events.

“Our main effort will be focused on picking up C-17 airlift taskings so those aircraft can in-turn support other global requirements and move cargo and humanitarian supplies as part of the support to U.S. Central Command,” said Colonel Gregory D. Buchanan, 439 AW commander. “Westover being elevated as lead C-5 wing for the entire Reserve command speaks to the readiness of our warfighters and the installation. That the mobilization will last through the holidays and into the new year amplifies the resiliency of our Citizen Airmen as they provide rapid global mobility.”

A similar event has been ongoing over the past month with aircrew members flying on U.S. and overseas missions to ease the workload on their active-duty counterparts.

In addition, approximately 400 aircrew members will be activated to locations overseas next spring and summer. This 180-day depolyment was previously scheduled and is not due to current world events.