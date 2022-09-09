CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area – it’s about to get loud.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team at the base will be conducting training exercises throughout the weekend, officials say, and people in the surrounding area will probably hear explosions, but should not be alarmed.

Training exercises will run on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to officials, and will get off to an early 4:00 a.m. start on Sunday, September 11.