CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Public Affairs office at Westover Air Base is warning the public of increased activity in the air and on the ground at the base this week.

Westover will host a week-long air mobility rapid response exercise starting Monday. They want to assure the public this event is not a result of the current international situation and was previously scheduled.

Exercises will involve training in rapid cargo loading and unloading, medical patient transport, and rapid humanitarian response.