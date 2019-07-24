WFXQ-CD to temporarily go off-air

1  of  3
WFXQ-CD SPRINGFIELD, MA (FCC.gov)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On August 2, 2019, WFXQ-CD channel 28.1 will temporarily go off-the-air to convert to a new channel designation 21.1.  WWLP Chief Engineer Dave Cote is hopeful that the work will be completed within 90 days.

The Federal Communications Commission has mandated that nearly 1,000  local TV stations move to new frequencies in order to make room for high-speed wireless services.  To learn more about this process, click on this link (tvanswers.org).

WFXQ-CD is a low-powered, Class A television station which also airs WWLP’s programming.

WWLP-22News, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. station, is an NBC affiliate providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts.  The station also provides superior digital breaking news and weather coverage through its website WWLP.com and on all mobile devices.  WWLP 22.2 is the home of The CW Springfield.  In addition to The CW network programming, 22News airs each evening at 10 p.m.

