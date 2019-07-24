WFXQ-CD to temporarily go off-air

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On August 2, 2019, WFXQ-CD channel 28.1 will temporarily go off-the-air to convert to a new channel designation 21.1. WWLP Chief Engineer Dave Cote is hopeful that the work will be completed within 90 days.

The Federal Communications Commission has mandated that nearly 1,000 local TV stations move to new frequencies in order to make room for high-speed wireless services. To learn more about this process, click on this link (tvanswers.org).

WFXQ-CD is a low-powered, Class A television station which also airs WWLP’s programming.

