SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s kidnapping highlighted the effectiveness of the AMBER Alert, an emergency alert system designed to help find missing children.

Just before noon on Thursday, phones across the Commonwealth were buzzing with an AMBER Alert of a little girl taken by her biological mother from a home in Springfield. Thankfully, the girl was found safe in Cheshire just minutes later, thanks, in part, to the effectiveness of the AMBER Alert system.

There are certain criteria that need to be met for an AMBER Alert to be issued that the Massachusetts State Police need. The AMBER Alert system is named after Amber Hagerman, a Texas girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

“It uses the emergency alert system to interrupt regularly scheduled programming to broadcast information about that missing child. Information will also be posted on highway signs, at airports, and blasted through your cell phone.”

However before that alert is issued by the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center, certain criteria must be met.

“In Massachusetts, there are three pieces that you really need to hit one. One, the person has to be 17 and younger and known to have been abducted. The second piece is that person is in either serious bodily harm or in danger of bodily harm, that they are in potential danger of being killed or seriously hurt. And the third factor is that there is enough descriptive information that putting out an AMBER Alert would be helpful in trying to locate that child,” Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police told 22News.

Walsh added during Thursday’s kidnapping, in addition to the AMBER Alert, local and state police were pinging cell phone locations and tracking the suspect’s car through a network of cameras throughout western Massachusetts.

A mom of five says she’s thankful for the alert system and takes specific precautions to keep her kids safe. “I take a lot of precautions to keep an eye on my kids and to prepare if something like that were to happen,” Jill Michon of Ludlow.

Latest News