CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Public Health Emergency for Covid-19 came to an end in May. But where do we stand with the virus now?

At the beginning of the pandemic, everyone was keeping up with how many days you needed to isolate if you felt sick, or even how many days you needed to stay home if you actually ended up testing positive.

So what are the current recommendations from health officials? Regardless of your vaccination status, you should isolate yourself from others when you have Covid-19 until you have taken a test.

If you do test positive for Covid-19, the current guidelines suggest you stay home for at least five days and isolate yourself from others. You are typically most infectious during the first five days.

The CDC advises people to stay home and separate from others as much as possible. Do not go places where you are unable to wear a mask. If you do have to go out, wear a high-quality mask. You are encouraged to monitor your symptoms.

So again, you should stay home for at least five days, and you can end isolation after day five if you are fever-free for 24 hours. But if you are not improving, you are advised to continue isolating yourself and contact your primary care doctor.