CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents here in western Massachusetts are no strangers to seeing farm animals and horses on the road, but what should you do when you encounter one while driving?

According to Massachusetts law, drivers must yield when approaching a cow, horse or other draft animal that is being ridden, led or driven on a roadway. If an animal appears to be frightened, drivers on the opposite lane should remain stationary until the animal passes or the person leading the animal says it is safe to do so. If you are driving in the same direction, the driver should use reasonable caution to pass the animal.

Horse riders are also considered “vulnerable users,” a new term added to the state law this year that requires vehicles to be at least four feet away from bicyclists, horse riders, pedestrians and roadside workers when passing. The law states that if it is not possible to overtake a vulnerable user at a safe distance in their lane, the driver may cross the center line when safe to do so and adhere to the road’s speed limit.

Horse riders are allowed to use roads across Massachusetts but some towns may have ordinances that may place certain restrictions, such as a required permit in the City of Springfield.