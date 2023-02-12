CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is finally Super Bowl Sunday, but what should you bring if you are headed to a party to watch the game on Sunday night?

Ahead of this year’s big game, The Daily Meal has ranked what Super Bowl party essentials are absolute must-haves.

Chicken Wings

This portable, bite-sized morsel of deliciousness is crisp, juicy, and has so many different flavors for everyone.

Buffalo chicken dip

It’s creamy, zesty, it’s filling and it’s just the right amount of meat. It’s also one of the easiest dips to make because you just mix together shredded chicken, blue cheese, ranch dressing, hot sauce, and cream cheese, and bake it.

Spinach artichoke dip

Cheesy, garlicky, and with enough greens that you feel okay about taking a massive scoop on your plate.

Pizza

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for America’s favorite pizza chains, and this dish is also easy to make at home by using pre-made dough and shredded mozzarella cheese. Pizza is a hit any day of the year.

Seven-layer dip

Improve on guacamole by layering it with refried beans, sour cream, and shredded cheese, and top it with tomatoes, black olives, and scallions for a fiesta in your mouth.

Guacamole

It’s creamy, refreshing, and full of flavor, and because the avocado has a subtle flavor, you can make guacamole in many different ways.

Potato skins

What’s not to like about the classic combination of cheddar cheese and bacon melted on a crisp russet potato skin and topped with sour cream and chives?

Pigs in a blanket

This dish which is composed of a hot dog rolled in puff pastry dough is perhaps the easiest dish on this list to make. You roll up a hot dog, put it into the oven, and dip it into your sauce of choice.

Nachos

The iconic combination of tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa, melted cheese, beans, meat, olives, and onion is impossible to dislike.

Deviled eggs

The simplest form of deviled eggs is remarkably easy to make because you just need eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, and a little seasoning or garnish to finish the job, and is a classic party food.