SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV has announced that road test applicants will now need their own vehicles.

For the past two years during the pandemic, the Massachusetts RMV supplied individuals with a sanitized car for their road test. That courtesy has ended and now individuals looking to apply for a driver’s license will be required to supply their own vehicle. The vehicle, however, must meet certain requirements, including a parking brake in the center console.

“A lot of people are misinformed and the RMV is not giving out much of the information as they should be and then we get calls here at the office. We can better assist them and give them an idea of what they are going to need for their requirements,” said Office Assistant Eliann Lopez from Winchester Auto.

Vehicles used must meet the following requirements:

Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat behind the driver for the sponsor.

Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle CANNOT be used for the road test, you will not be charged for the road test.

Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console CANNOT be used.

Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake CANNOT be used.

If the RMV finds your vehicle does not meet these requirements, many auto schools will rent you a vehicle to use for your test.