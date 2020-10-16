What bishop-elect William Byrne plans for the catholic community in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis named the Reverend William Byrne as the next bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.

In December bishop-elect William Byrne will serve as the 10th bishop in the history of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield. Until then he will continue serving as a priest for the Archdiocese of Washington D.C.

22News was able to speak with him via Skype Friday about how he plans to lead the catholic community in western Massachusetts as we continue to live through this pandemic.

“It means I’m going to do whatever I can possibly do. If it’s making videos, if it’s making radio ads and using any kind of social media to let people feel connected in a world where they feel extremely isolated.”

Bishop-elect Byrne said he’s well aware of the issues of sexual misconduct within the catholic church. He said he’s looking forward to working with an independent task force to address those issues. He said these are challenging times for the church and explains why:

“I met with the independent task force before I left when I was up there on Wednesday and I said please make us the flagship of child protection in the nation and in the world because our people deserve it and children especially need to know they are safe in the church and in our schools.”

Byrne will be ordained and installed as the 10th bishop of Springfield, on December 14 at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.