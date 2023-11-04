CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is over, so what do you do with your costume after the holiday?

As much as we love our old Halloween costumes, we don’t always want to hold on to them forever, but we don’t want to just throw them away either.

Green Matters has some tips on what to do with your old Halloween costumes:

Donate your unwanted Halloween costumes

There are so many places and people that will take your old costumes. An easy way to get rid of a costume is by asking friends, family, or neighbors if they want it for next year or to play dress up.

You can also donate your Halloween costumes to local places like schools or secondhand stores. A lot of local schools have theatre programs, and they’d probably be happy to receive some free costumes.

Donating to children’s hospitals is also a good way to give your old Halloween costumes a second chance. Not every kid is able to go out and trick-or-treat, but they can still participate by dressing up.

Repurpose old costumes

Old costumes can be transformed into a bunch of different things: quilts, garlands, place mats, pot holders, and even scarecrows.

You can also try swapping costumes with friends and family. If you know a lot of people with nice costumes and accessories, you can plan a costume swap.

Sell your Halloween costumes to make a few bucks

You can always try selling your old costumes on a secondhand clothing website, such as Poshmark or Depop. Many people search the internet for specific pieces, and you never know, you might just have one. Selling is a great way to ensure that the person receiving your old costume really wants it and will use it.

No matter what you do with your old Halloween costumes, it doesn’t make much sense to just throw them away in the trash when there are plenty of great options for reusing, sharing, or re-wearing your old outfits.