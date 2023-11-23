CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is the leftovers, but what can you do with them besides making a sandwich?

No matter how hard you try, whether you’re having a big family feast, a small dinner for two, or a celebration that falls somewhere in between, you are always left with more food than you know what to do with.

If this is true for you, don’t just reheat the leftover turkey and mashed potatoes. Delish has put together a list of recipes that you can try with your Thanksgiving leftovers:

Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole– This cozy casserole just might be a new go-to way to enjoy the holiday leftovers.

Thanksgiving Leftover Tacos– Something about using a tortilla takes Turkey Day leftovers to a whole new level. Especially when you top that with turkey that has been made brand-new in a pseudo-mole sauce spiked with gravy, chipotle chiles, and dark chocolate.

Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs– This herby, savory-sweet dish is basically Thanksgiving in a meatball. With a sweet and tangy glaze made with cranberry sauce and thyme- and sage-speckled turkey meatballs, all you need is a scoop of mashed potatoes to make those leftovers really sparkle.

Cranberry Brie Turkey Melts– This sandwich features slices of artisan bread, tangy cranberry sauce, creamy buttery brie, and a mound of garlicky leftover turkey.

Thanksgiving Potato Skins– Preparing these potato skins is simple, and since you’ve already done the bulk of the Thanksgiving cooking, all you need for this recipe is a few additional pantry staples: potatoes and cheddar cheese.

Thanksgiving Crunchwrap– This crunchwrap is the perfect way to shake things up.

Turkey Noodle Soup- It’s simple and fast and just comforting. Turkey noodle soup is everything you love about the classic, with the addition of some leftover turkey.

Thanksgiving Leftover Salad– Leftover stuffing gets turned into croutons, and a vinaigrette is made from any remaining cranberry sauce.

Turkey à la King– Turkey à la King tastes just like chicken pot pie filling without the pie crust, making it super-simple to put together.

Turkey Enchiladas– After a Thanksgiving meal that is full of creamy green bean casseroles and sweet potato casseroles, it’s nice to use up any leftover turkey that you have in enchiladas that are full of bold flavor and spice.

Pumpkin Pie S’mores– Add leftover pumpkin pie to take s’mores firmly into fall territory.

Thanksgiving Leftover Lasagna– Layer buttery mashed potatoes, cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy, lasagna-style, and it just might be better than the original.