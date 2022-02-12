CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures falling below freezing again Saturday night after a warm day you’ve probably heard the 22News Storm Team mention the risks for black ice.

What is black ice and why can it be so dangerous?

When daytime temperatures warm up and at night, we fall below freezing, allowing any snow or moisture to melt and re-freeze on the roadways. When snow melts it creates water on the roads which re-freezes at night into a thin layer of ice that can be hard to see.

Black ice is also not actually black, it just looks black due to the black roadways which makes it an invisible threat.