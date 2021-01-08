What charges could rioters face?

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI continues to aggressively work to prosecute D.C. rioters who instigated and violence and destroyed government property.

There are a number of misdemeanor and felony charges that could be brought against the rioters. They could carry fines, and years in prison.

This was not a typical protest, which would result in just trespassing charges or disrupting congressional operations. The massive crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators smashed windows, assaulted officers and even stole government laptops when they stormed the Capitol building.

More than 60 rioters have been arrested and there could be more to come. Those who breached the Capitol are likely to face the most severe charges.

“Federal charges prosecutors could consider bringing range from failing to leave Capitol grounds when being ordered by police, curfew violations, and range to more serious crimes such as destruction of government property, weapons related offenses.” Attorney James Winston, Northampton

The justice department has opened a federal murder cases involving the death of a police officer. Assaulting a federal officer with a weapon could mean 20 years of prison time.

Federal investigators also said that President Trump could face criminal charges over his role in encouraging riots at the Capitol building.