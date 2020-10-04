What COVID-19 symptoms to look out for as flu season approaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we go into the colder seasons during the pandemic, it might be difficult to tell the difference between some symptoms from COVID-19 and the flu.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 and the flu do share some common symptoms. That includes fever, chills, body aches, difficulty breathing, cough, congestion and even gastrointestinal issues.

James Wheeler, a PA for Baystate Health, told 22News you won’t necessarily find all of those symptoms in the common cold though.

“The cold tends to not have fever and aches and fatigue with it,” Wheeler explained. “More of just congestion and upper respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, soar throat, cough also but it’s usually a dry cough.”

The common cold is usually milder than the flu which can have intense symptoms similar to the coronavirus. So based on symptoms alone, the flu and COVID-19 are quite similar, which could make it hard to tell the difference between them.

Diagnostic testing can help determine if you are sick with the flu or COVID-19.

“When in doubt, test it out,” Wheeler recommends. “There are people that are mildly symptomatic and they think it’s from a cold or even allergies and it actually is from the COVID.”

Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19 different from the flu may include change in or loss of taste or smell.

Local medical professionals 22News spoke with said that the best way to prevent the flu, is to get the flu shot.