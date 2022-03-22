CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Reserve Chairman said Monday that the Fed will take tough action against inflation.

“Inflation is much too high” that’s what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says and now they’re taking steps to help ease America’s burdens.

“We don’t have a perfect crystal ball about the future. And we’re prepared to use our tools as needed to restore price stability.” Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman

The Fed will continue to raise interest rates until inflation comes under control. Last week they increased the key interest rate for the first time in three years by a quarter of a point. Powell says the move was designed to help curb inflation which has forced prices higher on everything from milk to cars.

“Basically, across the economy, we’d like to slow demand so that it’s better aligned with supply. Give supply at the same time, time to recover and get into a better you know, a better alignment of supply and demand, and that overtime should bring inflation down.” Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman

Powell says the pandemic escalated demand for goods that suppliers could not meet. So raising interest rates will deter people from spending, bringing demand in line with what’s available and hopefully lower costs.

The Fed says they could increase rates even more, and they’ve planned more hikes later in the year if necessary.