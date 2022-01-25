What do people in western Massachusetts want Governor Baker to talk about during State of the Commonwealth address?

(WWLP) – As the state prepares to hear from Governor Baker Tuesday evening, 22News wanted to hear what western Massachusetts hopes the governor will address.

With this being his last term, it’s expected Baker will spend a lot of time reflecting. But people in western Massachusetts also hope he’ll give a solid plan of action for how to address current issues, many that were brought to light because of the pandemic.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will speak at his final State of the Commonwealth address. Following another pandemic ridden year, it’s time to reflect, but more importantly make plans for the future.

“Generally it would just be nice to hear a note of optimism. Hearing that we’ve been through some really dark times. but hopefully there’s some sun on the horizon and he’s leaving the state in good shape for whoever succeeds him.” Steve Gagne, Westhampton

Baker announced that this would be his last term as governor. But before he leaves, Massachusetts hopes he makes good on some promises. On Monday hinting the administration will put an emphasis on mental health.

“I think it’s great to emphasis it. I don’t know what the plan is, so I would love to know what money is being put into that because I know people are still waiting for therapists like a year later. Kids don’t have beds in psychiatric hospitals. You know it’s really really tough.” Sarah Hougen, Northampton

The economy also facing devastating blows during the last two years. The unemployment rate in the state, higher than the national average during 7 months of 2021.

“It would be nice to hear his plans for the economy. Our continued recovery. Jobs and affordable housing in particular. Also what plans there are to continue pulling us out of the pandemic.” Steve Gagne, Westhampton

22News will be livestreaming the event which begins at 7 p.m. tonight.