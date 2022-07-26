CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts saw a big relief from the heat and humidity Tuesday.

As we are now in the middle of the summer you have probably heard the term dew point a lot when it comes to humidity. The dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor.

The more water vapor in the air, the higher the dew point and humidity will be which is why the air can feel so sticky and heavy during the summertime. Usually, a comfortable dew point is 60 degrees and less.

When we see dew points over 70 degrees, it is very humid and that is when it starts to feel very tropical outside.

