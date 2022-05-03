SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court confirmed that a draft opinion on overturning Roe vs Wade was in fact real, but the decision is not final.

The draft leaked by Politico showed the Supreme Court has enough votes to get rid of Roe versus Wade, a roughly 50-year-old supreme court case decision regarding abortion rights.

The Supreme Court decision was made in 1973. It determined it was a woman’s constitutional right to get an abortion. However, if it were removed, it would not mean abortions would become illegal nationwide. The majority opinion draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito said the issue should be returned quote “to people’s elected representatives.”

In a statement to 22News, Massachusetts Citizens for Life said “If the Court’s opinion holds, Massachusetts Citizens for Life (MCFL) will be very pleased that justices recognized that our Constitution does not imply or permit abortion on demand.” adding, “Unfortunately, abortions will continue to be available across the country in many places, including here in Massachusetts. There will be much work left to do to protect our most vulnerable citizens and support women and men faced with unplanned pregnancies.”

However, the possibility the supreme court decision could go away was hard for Abi Knopp to hear, who got pregnant when she was 16.

“I, you know, placed her with an adoptive family. But that was because I lived with my parents who were not approving of abortion,” said Knopp of Williamsburg. She thinks it’s important for people to have the right to choose.

“I didn’t feel comfortable making a huge decision like that but at least I had something like a choice and that was super important,” said Knopp.

13 states do have “trigger” laws, that would ban abortion if Roe versus Wade were overturned, however, that does not include any states in the Northeast.