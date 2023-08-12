CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax-free weekend in Massachusetts begins on Saturday and many are already taking advantage of the big savings, but do the savings apply online?

According to Mass.gov, most retail items of up to $2,500 that are purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these days will be exempt from sales tax.

Certain items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption, such as:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

An item of clothing is exempt from the sales tax unless the piece of clothing costs more than $175. For items that cost more than $175, the amount over $175 is only subject to tax.

But what does this mean for internet sales? Any item will qualify for the tax exemption if you order and pay for an eligible item over the Internet during the tax-free weekend and during Eastern Daylight Time.

No sales tax is due on that purchase, even if the delivery occurs after the sales tax holiday weekend. Layaway sales do not qualify during the tax-free weekend.

According to Kiplinger, Amazon participates in the tax-free weekend. According to the Amazon sales tax holidays webpage, the tax will be automatically calculated on taxable items.

In Massachusetts, all retailers must take part in the sales tax holiday. If you are taxed in error during the weekend, the business is responsible for giving you a refund of that tax you paid.