BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident caught her dog confronting a bear on camera.

The video was taken Monday morning of a 13-year-old dog that approached a bear in their backyard. In the 38-second video, you can see the dog run over to the bear barking. As the dog got up close, the bear stood up on its hind legs to try and scare the dog away.

A few seconds later, the dog walks away while keeping an eye on the bear. The bear takes a few steps forward before walking away toward the woods. The dog was then quickly let into the house by its owner.

Bear sightings are more common this time of the year as they search for food. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

