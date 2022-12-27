SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are coming to a close, and between all the gifts and decorations, plenty of clean-up is soon to follow.

According to the state’s website, Massachusetts residents produce 25,000 extra tons of trash per week during the month of December.

RecycleSmartMA.org says you can recycle brown craft wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, wine and champagne bottles, and paper greeting cards with no glitter, foil or metallic ink.

Dan Frye of Springfield told 22News, “We mostly try to use bags and things that are reusable year after year. Carboard boxes that are not from amazon to gift things in so some stuff from your deliveries were recycled. Most of our wrappings were reusable or just went into the trash.”

And if you’re not going to reuse it, make sure to trash decorations, wreaths, wrapping paper, Styrofoam, and cellophane.