What homeowners should know in the event of a trick or treater injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is Halloween, which means trick or treaters will be coming onto your property.

On a dark Halloween night, you don’t want to see a trick or treater fall on your property, however as a homeowner, you are covered by insurance in the event it happens. As a homeowner, most insurance plans offer personal liability coverage, if someone gets injured on your property.

John Dowd, President of the Dowd Insurances Agencies told 22News, you’ll be covered whether you are negligent or not. “Trick or treaters coming to your door, they trip over a branch and they allege its your negligence that caused them to fall. Your insurance company would defend you and pay a judgement if you were found to be liable.”

Dowd added they will try to prove your innocence, so they don’t have to pay a judgement. Under your personal liability policy, you can select a higher limit, which would give you more money for judgement, in the event the level of negligence is found to be higher.

The minimum coverage limit is $100,000 dollars. In Springfield, trick or treating is back after being cancelled last year, that’ll also be the case in neighboring Longmeadow. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that kids can trick-or-treat safely, adding that its an outdoor activity.