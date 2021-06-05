What is a heatwave?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heatwave is defined as a prolonged period of abnormally hot weather typically lasting two or more days. The threshold of temperature varies by region though.

In New England, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees. This 90-degree threshold isn’t the same across the entire United States. That is because different places have different climates. For example, three days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees is common in places like Florida or Texas.

During times of high heat, it is always important to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and limit your time outside. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of heatstroke call 911 immediately and go to a shaded area.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting our first heat wave of 2021. In New England, heatwaves usually happen within the months of July and August so this is an early heatwave to start 2021.