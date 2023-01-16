SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Certain businesses will be closed on Monday as we observe and recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States.

It’s a federal holiday, which means government agencies, banks, and many corporate offices will close for the day.

Courts and Federal Offices will be closed, as well as Post Offices, with mail delivery resuming on Tuesday. Public transit services will either be unavailable or running at reduced service, depending on which transit authority you use.

Many big retailers will still be open like Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, and major grocery stores and restaurant chains However, make sure to check with local stores and restaurants, to see whose hours may be different.

The RMV will also be closed, as well as public schools, and libraries. Residents who would normally have their trash picked up on Monday can put their trash outside Monday night for it to be picked up on Tuesday.