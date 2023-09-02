CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day is the first Monday of September and recognizes the men and women who labor to build this country.

Labor Day is a salute to the American workforce and the efforts of the labor movement of the 1800s, according to the National Day Calander. This nation runs on labor, from its streets and buildings to transportation and security. Labor Day also signals the official end of summer, and this day is a chance for those who work hard to get some R&R.

On September 5, 1882, Labor Day first honored workers in New York City, and then the observance moved to the first Monday in September back in 1884. The observance wasn’t recognized officially by any government entity until 1885 when a municipal ordinance was passed.

Oregon recognized the day in 1887 before New York state’s bill passed, and as more states recognized the observance, its popularity grew. in 1894, Congress declared the day to be a national observance.

Many spend Labor Day weekend on vacation or by going to events and celebrate the hard work they do and how it has added to the well-being and prosperity of our country.