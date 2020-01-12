What is the reason behind recent record heat in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is heating up, close to temperatures we normally experience in the spring, rather than the middle of winter.

This entire weekend has been record breaking. Saturday, we shattered the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1975 and 1980. The new record is 67 which is absolutely incredible.

Not only is this more than double the average high temperature for this time of year, but usually, when records are broken, it’s by 1 or 2 degrees. So to break a record by nearly 10 degrees just goes to show how unusual this warm-up is.

There are two main reasons we are so warm, and it’s all due to the wind. First, the jet stream, which is a strong current of air high in the atmosphere, is aimed in such a way that it’s dragging in warm air from the southwest.

On top of that, winds at the surface are incredibly fast too. We saw 30- to 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts, all from the southwest, so it’s further reinforcing the warmth.

“It’s shocking. It’s a little concerning. You know, are we going to pay for it down the road? But, take it while we can get it,” Michael Salvini in West Springfield told 22News.

Whatever was left of snowbanks in Western Massachusetts, is now almost reduced to puddles of water.

Locals don’t mind that one bit.

“No, it does not. I would rather the melting snow and all the sunshine and 80-degree weather,” Annie Schlichtig in West Springfield told 22News.

This record-breaking warm stretch isn’t going to last all week, however. We’ll have a rude awakening to highs in the 30s toward the end of the workweek.