AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re already one week into spring and for many, it’s time to get your lawn into shape for summer.

It’s a familiar driver for Bob Parent, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

With the changing of the seasons, he’s put meaningful products on display for folks who take

pride in what their gardens will look like this summer.

“Now is the perfect time to clean up the yard, and get rid of all the debris on top of the lawn. It’s early enough in the spring you can do the first feeding. It’s a great time to put down the food. It’s a good time to put down your crabgrass, a good fertilizer, and get ready for the season,” Bob Parent, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News.

Now would be a good time to see if you can find last year’s rake and garden gloves. If not, this is the ideal time to replace them.