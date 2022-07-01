CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are high Friday across western Massachusetts but so is the UV Index.

As we head into the middle of summer we use the term UV Index a lot when describing the sun and its rays, especially on hot days. UV stands for Ultra Violet which is the type of radiation emitted from the sun.

UV Index: 6 High

UV Index is the measurement of how much radiation enters the earth’s atmosphere and reaches its surface. It is measured on a scale from 1-11, 1 being the lowest and 11 being the highest.

The higher the UV Index is, the higher risk of sunburn and other health issues you may have.