CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to choosing Easter candy for others, we want to get the best, so what’s the worst Easter candy?

Not all of the traditional Easter favorites are still winners, according to CandyStore.com. Of the people who do not even plan to celebrate Easter, 33% will still buy Easter candy, which means that there is some good Easter candy out there. But what are the bad ones?

CandyStore.com created a list of the top 10 worst Easter candies:

Generic Jelly Beans

Jelly beans come in many different flavors from a lot of different manufacturers. They are not universally hated for Easter, but people prefer higher-quality jelly beans these days.

Cheetos Sweetos Cinnamon Eggs

It gained enough votes to be the #9 worst Easter candy, even though it was #4 last year. Instead of cheese, these Cheetos snack is covered in cinnamon and sugar and are shaped like Easter eggs.

Chocolate Crosses

Chocolate crosses are slightly less popular this year, moving from the #9 spot last year to #8, due to the message behind this chocolate treat.

Chicks & Rabbits Marshmallow Candy

Most people are comparing them to circus peanuts, and circus peanuts are not good company to keep to most.

Sour Patch Kids White Chocolate Bunny

Adding sour gummy candy to creamy white chocolate is deemed very unusual.

Oreo Creme Eggs

Oreo Creme Eggs are a different type of creme egg than the traditional Cadbury’s Creme Eggs because they have a soft creme and bits of Oreo cookie.

Solid Chocolate Bunnies

Chocolate bunnies are one of the most iconic Easter candies, but many think that the solid chocolate Easter bunnies (as opposed to hollow) are just too much chocolate.

Bunny Corn / Easter Candy Corn

Candy corn always places highly among the disliked candy, but Easter candy corn has pastel colors instead of the traditional orange, yellow, and white.

Peeps

Peeps are marshmallow treats that are in the shape of chicks, bunnies, and other animals as well as holiday shapes. They tend to get compared to rubber or sugary foam by some.

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Cadbury Creme Eggs are a unique candy, with a chocolate shell with a creamy and sugary goo inside that has both the white and the yolk of the candy egg. The thing is, they’re just really hard to actually eat without making a mess.