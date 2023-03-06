CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After one person was killed after a business jet experienced severe turbulence, it is important to understand what turbulence is to stay safe.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), turbulence is air movement that is created by atmospheric pressure, jet streams, the air around mountains, cold or warm weather fronts, or thunderstorms.

Turbulence can be unexpected and it can happen when the sky appears to be clear. It can also give airplanes a sudden jolt that can injure passengers, as well as flight crewmembers who are not buckled.

Passengers can prevent injuries from unexpected turbulence by: