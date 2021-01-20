What Kamala Harris being Vice President means to her sorority and for diversity in America

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kamala Harris made history becoming the first woman and the first Black and Asian-American, Vice President of the United States on Wednesday.

“When you think of the history of this moment something that hasn’t happened before, a legacy that will be forever changed. That’s what we’re looking at today,” said Janine Fondon, Baypath University Chair of Undergraduate Communications program.

Vice President Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father. Fondon says her experiences as a woman of color will add a diverse perspective to the White House and democracy that we have never had before.

“For her, her voice and her experiences will also give us that new perspective. As Kamala Harris has said, she may be the first but she won’t be the last,” Fondon said.

Harris belongs to the oldest Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She wore their signature pearls during the inauguration and can been seen wearing pearls as an accessory at many events in the past.

“This day is historic to us in Alpha Kappa Alpha. That she chose to aspire to this position and she has succeeded just shows to little girls Black, Brown little girls, all little girls, that anything is possible in this country,” Alpha Kappa Alpha, Xi Xi Omega chapter for western Massachusetts President, Lisa Johnson told 22News.

AKA declared January 20th, Kamala Harris Day for the sorority.

“We are so exicted. We’re all wearing our pink and green today. Our pearls,” Johnson continued.

AKA started at Harris’ alma matter, historically Black university, Howard. Johnson said this moment in history shows students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) that anything is possible.

“All HBCU’s are super excited that she has been elected to Vice President. And it means so much to all of the students on all of the campuses that one of them has achieved this success,” Johnson said.

Johnson told 22News that it wasn’t just AKA, but that all of the historically Black organizations contributed to help Harris achieve this success to becoming Vice President of the United States.