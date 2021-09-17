What people are expecting at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is back after a year off due to the pandemic and from vendors to fair veterans, they’re all ready to go.

Tina has shown animals at The Big E since she was a child in 4-H. She’ll be competing this weekend in the sheep show but it was a bumpy start to get back.

“It was a little difficult trying to just get into the routine of things because basically you’re confined at home so yeah it’s tough getting back into the routine of things.” Tina Fisk-Colt, Sheep exhibitor from Birchwood Farm, RI

In 2019, The Big E had record breaking attendance numbers. Now this year after a year hiatus, vendors are hoping the people return.

“Hope for a great turn out, good weather, lots of people safely of course and lots of donuts.” Jeff Wobig, Manager of The Donut Family

But some fairgoers are okay with a smaller crowd size this year. Julie Cole and Janet Masciotra, long-time Big E fairgoers told 22News:

“I think they’ll be less people because I hear a lot of people saying they’re not ready yet to come back.”

“A lot of people are still afraid to come and they will stay.”

“Good. Stay home.”

“But it’s okay, It’s more room for us to walk around, less crowded.”

Julie’s been going every year her whole life. The pair comes in the morning when the fair opens to beat the crowds. “I just love it. I love the experience, walking around, shows in the colosseum, ox pulls, and horse shows.”

All a part of the experience fairgoers will get to have through October 3rd.