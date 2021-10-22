What plants need to be protected from frost

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We haven’t yet had our first hard frost of the season here in western Massachusetts, and with our warm October so far, it’ll be a bit delayed.

The average first frost is normally within the first two weeks of October, so we’re already delayed. And while many nights may soon reach the 30s and 40s here in the lower Pioneer Valley, we may have to wait until the last days of October or early November to see that temperature drop all the way to near freezing.

But why does that matter? Well, many plants are sensitive to frost. Mums usually do pretty well in colder temperatures. But if you’ve already bought your pumpkins this year, if you want them to last, bring those in. If you’re growing tomatoes or sweet potatoes and cucumbers, it will also do you good to protect those from frost when forecasted by bringing them in or covering them up. Geraniums, succulents, and begonias are also sensitive to frost.