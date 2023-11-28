CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more solar panels are going up around western Massachusetts in an effort to help the environment and save some money.

However, don’t fall victim to schemes offered by con artists. Homeowners have reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) that there are salespeople pretending to be solar company representatives offering “free solar panels” in order to gain personal information and money.

22News is working for you with ways the state is helping residents save money with incentives available for homes and businesses. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s website has step-by-step information for solar panels. An example states that the cost of solar panels on a 2,000-square-foot home could cost $25,000 upfront. With Massachusetts and federal tax credits, a homeowner would save an estimated $8,000 after incentives.

Incentives for Solar Electricity in Massachusetts

Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART), is a program created by the Department of Energy Resources through three investor-owned utility companies in Massachusetts, Eversource, National Grid and Unitil.

Solar systems installed between 2022 through 2032 will receive 30% federal tax credit.

Massachusetts state tax credit is 15% of the system cost, up to $1,000.

For additional information and frequently asked questions, visit mass.gov.

Tips to avoid solar panel schemes from BBB:

Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist. Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area. Investigate each company’s reputation and business practices before signing a service contract.



Don't give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time; know that a legitimate company won't pressure you to act. If someone uses aggressive sales tactics on you, it's best to cut off communication immediately.



Get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way.



Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way. Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract or proposal you don’t understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.