CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re preparing Easter brunch or finishing putting together an Easter basket and realize you’re without a key ingredient, these grocery stores, drug stores, and even hardware stores are open.

While many grocery stores and big retailers will remain closed on Easter, some stores will keep their doors open during the holiday. Country Living and Readers Digest have created lists of grocery stores, drug stores, retail stores, and even hardware stores that are open on Easter.

Grocery Stores

Walmart

Kroger

Shoprite

Whole Foods

Safeway

Food Lion

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertsons

BJ’s

Doller General

Harris Teeter

Ralphs

Stop & Shop

The Fresh Market

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Drug Stores

CVS

Duane Reade

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Retail Stores