CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re preparing Easter brunch or finishing putting together an Easter basket and realize you’re without a key ingredient, these grocery stores, drug stores, and even hardware stores are open.
While many grocery stores and big retailers will remain closed on Easter, some stores will keep their doors open during the holiday. Country Living and Readers Digest have created lists of grocery stores, drug stores, retail stores, and even hardware stores that are open on Easter.
Grocery Stores
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Shoprite
- Whole Foods
- Safeway
- Food Lion
- 7-Eleven
- Acme
- Albertsons
- BJ’s
- Doller General
- Harris Teeter
- Ralphs
- Stop & Shop
- The Fresh Market
- Trader Joe’s
- Wegmans
Drug Stores
- CVS
- Duane Reade
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
Retail Stores
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots
- IKEA
- Kmart
- Old Navy
- PetSmart
- The Home Depot
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- buybuy Baby